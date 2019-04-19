202
Home » National News » Idaho, Utah passengers had…

Idaho, Utah passengers had possible hepatitis A exposure

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 6:15 pm 04/19/2019 06:15pm
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho say anyone who used an on-board restroom during a Greyhound bus trip from Salt Lake City to Boise on April 10 might have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The Central District Health Department in Idaho is asking anyone who used the restroom to contact them to get information about potential exposure.

The district says riders on the bus from Utah to Idaho who were exposed could receive a vaccine to protect them from the virus through April 23.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver spread through the feces of an infected person.

Most infected adults suffer fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice — symptoms that usually end within two months of infection.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!