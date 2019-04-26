202
Home » National News » Huge gap in sentences…

Huge gap in sentences requested in Chicago terrorism case

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 3:41 pm 04/26/2019 03:41pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers have recommended starkly different sentences in a Chicago terrorism case.

The case involves a 25-year-old man who was arrested in a 2012 FBI sting after trying to detonate what he believed was a real bomb outside a Chicago bar. The bomb was a fake supplied by undercover agents.

In Friday court filings, prosecutors requested a 40-year prison term for Adel Daoud. But the defense wants him released as soon as a treatment program for his mental health needs can be developed.

Defense attorneys say agents egged Daoud on to participate in the plot, manipulating his fragile mental state. Prosecutors say Daoud showed initiative and repeatedly refused chances agents gave him to back out.

Daoud last year entered the equivalent of a no-contest plea. His multiday sentencing hearing starts Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!