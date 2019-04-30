How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks managed to post meager gains Tuesday, enough to nudge the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the third straight day. Household goods makers, health care stocks, utilities and other sectors helped lift…

Household goods makers, health care stocks, utilities and other sectors helped lift the market, outweighing a steep drop in communications companies. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, led that slide after reporting a slowdown in revenue growth.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.80 points, or 0.1%, to 2,945.83, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38.52, or 0.1%, to 26,592.91.

The Nasdaq fell 66.47 points, or 0.8%, to 8,095.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 7.15 points, or 0.4%, to 1,591.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.95 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 49.58 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 51.01 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.61 points, or 0.04%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 438.98 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 3,265.45 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,460.11 points, or 22%.

The Russell 2000 is up 242.65 points, or 18%.

