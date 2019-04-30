202
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 5:03 pm 04/30/2019 05:03pm
U.S. stocks managed to post meager gains Tuesday, enough to nudge the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the third straight day.

Household goods makers, health care stocks, utilities and other sectors helped lift the market, outweighing a steep drop in communications companies. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, led that slide after reporting a slowdown in revenue growth.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.80 points, or 0.1%, to 2,945.83, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38.52, or 0.1%, to 26,592.91.

The Nasdaq fell 66.47 points, or 0.8%, to 8,095.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 7.15 points, or 0.4%, to 1,591.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.95 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 49.58 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 51.01 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.61 points, or 0.04%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 438.98 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 3,265.45 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,460.11 points, or 22%.

The Russell 2000 is up 242.65 points, or 18%.

Topics:
