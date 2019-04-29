202
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 4:51 pm 04/29/2019 04:51pm
U.S. stock indexes edged further into record territory Monday following more signs that the economy is growing in the not too hot, not too cold way that investors love. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 ticked up by 3.15 points, or 0.1%, to 2,943.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.06, or less than 0.1%, to 26,554.39.

The Nasdaq composite gained 15.46, or 0.2%, to 8,161.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 6.54 points, or 0.4%, to 1,598.36.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 436.18 points, or 17.4%.

The Dow is up 3,226.93 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,526.58 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.80 points, or 18.5%.

