Hospital’s replacement opens amid scandal over doc, dosages

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 10:53 am 04/27/2019 10:53am
GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio health system is opening a new hospital in suburban Columbus as it deals with a scandal involving a doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients who died.

The 210-bed Mount Carmel Grove City hospital opens Sunday. Mount Carmel Health System is moving inpatient services and hundreds of employees to the $361 million facility from Mount Carmel West, the flagship hospital it’s closing in the lower-income Franklinton neighborhood.

That plan was underway long before West became the focus of allegations about now-fired doctor William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), who’s under investigation. In response to lawsuits, he denies negligently or intentionally causing deaths.

Meanwhile, nearby residents worry how West’s closure will affect local development and access to medical care.

Mount Carmel still plans a new emergency department there.

