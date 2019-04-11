202
Homeowner: Only bureaucrats worried about Flintstone statues

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 5:50 pm 04/11/2019 05:50pm
Florence Fang talks with reporters after a news conference outside her Flintstone House Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Hillsborough , Calif. The San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Hillsborough is suing the owner of the house, saying that she installed dangerous steps, dinosaurs and other Flintstone-based figurines without necessary permits. The owner and her attorney say they will fight for the rights of property owners and Fred and Barney fans everywhere. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a San Francisco Bay Area home adorned with fanciful Flintstones characters says meddlesome bureaucrats are the only ones concerned with her Barney and Betty Rubble sculptures and other people derive joy from them.

Florence Fang spoke to the media for the first time Thursday as she filed her response to the city that is seeking to force her to remove the unpermitted installations.

City of Hillsborough officials have sued, calling the display a public nuisance and eyesore.

Hillsborough attorney Mark Hudak says residents are required to get a permit before installing such sculptures, regardless of the theme.

At the end of her news conference, Fang linked arms with her attorney and the home’s original architect, exclaiming, “Yabba dabba do!”

