Hilaria Baldwin describes decision to share miscarriage news

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 1:04 pm 04/10/2019 01:04pm
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018 file photo shows Hilaria Baldwin at the 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards in New York. Baldwin has confirmed on Instagram that she had a miscarriage. In an essay for Glamour magazine, Baldwin wrote she chose to share the moment because having a miscarriage would hurt if she “went through it in silence.” (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilaria Baldwin says she chose to share that she had a miscarriage because it would hurt if she “went through it in silence.”

The author, yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin wrote on Instagram on Tuesday “there was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over.”

The 35-year-old mother of four says she feels fortunate because she’s “surrounded by such love.”

Baldwin had written last week that she was “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

In an essay for Glamour magazine, Baldwin wrote sharing her story might help her and other women dealing with a miscarriage “to find support.”

Baldwin says emotionally she’s still healing.

