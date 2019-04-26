‘Hamilton: The Exhibition’ to debut in Chicago

202
By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 10:05 am 04/26/2019 10:05am
CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibition that producers are touting as a 360-degree immersive experience to accompany “Hamilton” the musical is set to debut in Chicago.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” opens Saturday in a temporary building erected on the city’s Northerly Island along Lake Michigan. Producers say the exhibit’s 19 rooms chronicle the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Musical author Lin-Manuel Miranda is scheduled to greet the first visitors Saturday morning. He also is one of the narrators on the exhibit’s audio tour.

Exhibit creative director David Korins says Miranda is “like your trusted sidekick” as visitors walk through Hamilton’s life as a trader in St. Croix to his death in a duel with Aaron Burr in 1804.

Plans are for the exhibit to travel to other cities.

