202
Home » National News » Grandma pushing stroller also…

Grandma pushing stroller also charged in hit-and-run death

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 11:54 am 04/30/2019 11:54am
Share

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they have charged both the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl and the grandmother who was pushing the girl across a highway in a stroller.

Investigators say Emily Hall was killed Friday night as she was being pushed across state Highway 51 in Florence.

News outlets quote state police as saying that 39-year-old Eric Snowden drove away without stopping. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crime involving death.

Troopers identified the grandmother as 55-year-old Priscilla Clendenin. They say she was drunk while pushing the stroller and has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The news outlets didn’t say if either Snowden or Clendenin had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!