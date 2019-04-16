202
Home » National News » Gold mining firm hires…

Gold mining firm hires former interior secretary

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 11:54 am 04/16/2019 11:54am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zinke, the former Trump Cabinet official in charge of the country’s natural resources, has landed a more than $100,000-a-year job with a Nevada gold mining firm.

Zinke confirmed Tuesday he has accepted the consulting and board position with U.S. Gold Corp., a company with business before Zinke’s former agency, the Interior Department.

His new job comes about four months after he resigned as Interior secretary amid ethics allegations.

CEO Edward Karr says he expects Zinke’s recent Cabinet position will help his company move ahead with mining projects on state and federal lands.

Karr says Zinke will receive $114,000 a year as a board member and consultant. The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Zinke will also receive up to $120,000 a year in expenses.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News National News White House
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!