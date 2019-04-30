202
Home » National News » Going, going, almost gone:…

Going, going, almost gone: Fund fees drop to record low

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 7:30 am 04/30/2019 07:30am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market keeps going higher, but fees to own funds keep going lower.

Investors paid less to own funds last year than ever before: about $48 in expenses for every $10,000 invested, according to a study by fund tracker Morningstar.

That’s roughly half of what investors paid in 2000, when expenses ate up $93 of every $10,000 invested. Last year alone, investors saved a cumulative $5.5 billion thanks to the drop in fees from 2017, the second largest decline on record since 2000.

While the difference of $1, or a few hundredths of a percentage point in expense ratios, may not sound like much, it adds up over the decades that a 401(k) account can grow compounded returns.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!