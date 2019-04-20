George Zimmerman banned from Tinder dating app

MIAMI (AP) — The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed an unarmed black teen in Florida in 2012 has been banned from the dating app Tinder. An emailed statement from Tinder cited users’ safety as a…

An emailed statement from Tinder cited users’ safety as a reason for removing George Zimmerman’s profile.

An article by Tampa, Florida, weekly Creative Loafing says Zimmerman used a fake name on the dating app.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting of Trayvon Martin on the grounds of self-defense.

He has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2015 arrest after he was accused of throwing a wine bottle at his girlfriend. The case was dropped.

In November he entered a no contest plea to resolve a charge of stalking a private investigator associated with a documentary on Martin.

