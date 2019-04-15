202
‘Game of Thrones’ season debut breaks HBO rating records

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 6:35 pm 04/15/2019 06:35pm
This photo provided by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from HBO's "Game of Thrones." The final season premieres on Sunday. (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” is a record-breaker for the series and HBO.

The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga.

HBO Now also posted its biggest streaming night ever, the channel said Monday.

The episode topped the 16.1 million who saw the seventh-season premiere and the 16.9 million who watched that season’s finale.

Reflecting increasing audience fondness for streaming, HBO saw about a 50 percent increase in online viewing compared to last season’s finale. In comparison to the season-seven premiere, the streaming audience nearly doubled.

“Game of Thrones” ultimately averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode last season in cumulative TV and online viewership, HBO said.

800
