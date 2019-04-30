202
‘Game of Thrones’ actors sent well wishes to hospice patient

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 5:07 pm 04/30/2019 05:07pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Actors from “Game of Thrones” have sent greetings and well wishes to an 88-year-old hospice patient in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports that Claire Walton’s caretakers at HopeHealth in Providence reached out to the cast.

HopeHealth says 10 actors sent messages, including Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, and also Miltos Yerolemou and Josef Altin.

Walton, a lifelong Rhode Islander, wanted to watch the third episode of the show’s final season before she died. It aired Sunday, with a long-awaited battle scene.

HopeHealth says Walton watched the episode. She died Monday afternoon.

The hospice care provider posted a Facebook video of Walton watching the video messages.

HBO’s epic-fantasy show set a ratings record Sunday night.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

