202
Home » National News » Former Vice President Biden…

Former Vice President Biden to deliver Fritz Hollings eulogy

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 4:54 pm 04/08/2019 04:54pm
Share
FILE - In this Friday, July 23, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden chats with former U.S. Sen. Ernest Fritz Hollings during the dedication ceremony of the new Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library in Columbia, S.C. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to deliver a eulogy at the funeral of U.S. Sen. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, one of his closest confidants in the chamber.

Andy Brack tells The Associated Press that Biden will deliver remarks at the April 16 service for Hollings, who died Saturday at 97.

Biden was Hollings’ longtime Senate deskmate. He traveled to South Carolina in 2017 for a ceremony to dedicate a statue of Hollings in Charleston. In 2010, Biden dedicated a University of South Carolina library named for Hollings.

Brack says South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will also deliver remarks.

A day earlier, Hollings will lie in repose at the South Carolina Statehouse.

Hollings died at his home on Isle of Palms.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!