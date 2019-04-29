202
Home » National News » Florida man charged in…

Florida man charged in Turkish tourist’s slaying 2 years ago

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 5:49 pm 04/29/2019 05:49pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’ve arrested a man for the slaying of a Turkish tourist on his honeymoon during a botched armed robbery more than two years ago.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday that detectives had arrested 27-year-old Troy Sparrow. He has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Osman Darcan was fatally shot outside a resort in Orlando’s tourist district in September 2016.

Authorities at the time said Darcan was killed protecting his new wife from a gunman who tried to steal her purse.

Darcan was a professor at Bogazici University in Istanbul.

Online court records show Sparrow was being represented by a public defender, but a woman in the public defender’s office said Monday that the office hadn’t received the paperwork yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!