Florida man arrested for burglary minutes after leaving jail

April 6, 2019
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was re-arrested within minutes after he was released from jail for burglarizing cars in the jail’s parking lot.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail Thursday, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail.

Lewis was booked inside the jail on burglary charges and then released a second time that day on bond.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports Lewis originally was brought to the jail on a grand theft charge.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Lewis.

