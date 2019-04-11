Florida authorities had hoped Disney bands would catch thief

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida had hoped Buzz Lightyear could help catch a burglar. The Winter Park Police Department on Thursday posted images of a man who they initially said stole a…

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida had hoped Buzz Lightyear could help catch a burglar.

The Winter Park Police Department on Thursday posted images of a man who they initially said stole a Walt Disney World MagicBand during a residential burglary. MagicBands are all-in-one wristbands that allow users to enter theme parks and charge food and merchandise.

They also track where a person has been at Disney World.

Winter Park detectives tweeted an image of the man firing a toy weapon at a Buzz Lightyear ride at Disney World and asked the public to call them if they recognized him.

Hours later, the agency tweeted that the man in the image wasn’t involved in the burglary and they were given inaccurate information. The agency apologized to the unidentified man.

