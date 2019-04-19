Firefighters rescue fisherman whose wheelchair got stuck

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in the Kansas City area came to the rescue when a fisherman’s electric wheelchair got stuck in the mud. The Raytown Fire District tweeted a video on Friday showing three…

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in the Kansas City area came to the rescue when a fisherman’s electric wheelchair got stuck in the mud.

The Raytown Fire District tweeted a video on Friday showing three firefighters pushing the man seven blocks to his home. A fourth firefighter drove a pumper truck behind the crew to protect them from passing vehicles.

Deputy Chief Mike Hunley tells The Kansas City Star that helping people is “what we do for a living.”

Hunley says the fisherman had decided to go to a pond in his neighborhood. Everything went fine until he got off the concrete path and got stuck in the soft ground. Bystanders tried to help before calling the fire department.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.