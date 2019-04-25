202
Fire at scrap yard near NYC creates huge plume of smoke

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 6:28 pm 04/25/2019 06:28pm
Smoke rises from a fire and floats past high rise buildings in Jersey City, N.J., from a fire at the Sims Metal Management scrap metal yard, Thursday, April 25, 2019. It is unclear how the fire started and there are no immediate reports of injuries. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fire at a scrap metal yard sent dark smoke billowing over the sky in New Jersey across the Hudson River from New York City.

Video from television news showed emergency workers Thursday afternoon trying to put out the fire at Sims Metal Management scrap metal yard along New York Harbor in Jersey City.

In the evening, the smoke began to dissipate and was no longer visible from Lower Manhattan. But fire hoses were still trained on the area, trying to put out the last of the fire.

A message was left with Sims seeking comment.

It is unclear how the fire started. A Fire Department of New York boat arrived at the scene around 5 p.m.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

