Father suspected in house fire that killed 2 children dies

BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of starting a house fire in Minnesota that killed two of his children has died.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that 36-year-old Anthony Robert Parker died Saturday of injuries suffered in the Friday morning blaze in Big Lake, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Minneapolis.

The fire killed Parker’s two toddlers, 1-year-old Spencer Parker and 2-year-old Landon Parker. His other children, who 7 and 9 years old, were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

