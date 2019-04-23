Father of man accused in Waffle House shooting is sued twice

202
By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 10:51 am 04/23/2019 10:51am
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Two lawsuits have been filed against an Illinois man whose son is accused of killing four people and injuring three others in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House.

The lawsuits were filed in Tazewell County on Monday — the anniversary of the shooting — against Jeffrey Reinking on behalf of a woman who was injured and another whose daughter was killed.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the lawsuits state Travis Reinking used a gun in the Waffle House attack that his father gave him after he was released from a hospital’s mental health unit in violation of state law.

Jeffrey Reinking is also charged in Illinois with unlawful delivery of a firearm.

