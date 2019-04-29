202
Home » National News » Ex-priest convicted of altar…

Ex-priest convicted of altar boy abuse faces May sentencing

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 12:05 pm 04/29/2019 12:05pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, former Massachusetts priest Ronald Paquin, accused of sexually abusing two boys repeatedly on trips to Maine in the 1980s, sits in the York County Superior Court on the opening day of his trial. The delayed sentencing of the defrocked Massachusetts priest is scheduled for late May. Officials at York County Superior Court in Maine say Paquin will be sentenced on May 24, 2019. (Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP, File)

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — The delayed sentencing of a defrocked Massachusetts priest convicted of sexually abusing an altar boy is scheduled for late May.

Officials at York County Superior Court in Maine say 76-year-old Ronald Paquin will be sentenced on May 24. A pair of men testified they were altar boys when he invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly. The jury returned guilty verdicts on 11 of 24 gross sexual misconduct charges, involving one of the men.

Paquin had been slated for sentencing in early March, but his attorney filed a motion requesting a mental health evaluation.

He spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually abusing another altar boy in that state and was released in 2015 before being taken into custody in Maine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!