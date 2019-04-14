202
Ex-Maine governor pardoned 2 people without hearing

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 11:44 am 04/14/2019 11:44am
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Gov. Paul LePage delivers the State of the State address to the Legislature at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Maine’s corrections department says that the former governor pardoned two people in his last days in office without consulting the clemency board and holding a public hearing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s corrections department says the former governor pardoned two people in his last days in office without consulting the clemency board and holding a public hearing.

Department of Corrections Director of Strategic Initiatives Anna Black said this month former Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s office pardoned his late mentor’s grandson and a former GOP lawmaker without going through that traditional process.

Maine’s Constitution says the governor has the sole power to grant pardons.

But former chairman of the clemency board Leonard Sharon says he never saw a governor grant a pardon without a public hearing in his 27½ -year tenure.

The state released the list of 112 people pardoned by LePage following a public records request by The Associated Press. LePage’s representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Topics:
Government News National News
