Driver in crash that killed Illinois trooper identified

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 11:51 pm 04/01/2019 11:51pm
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The wrong-way driver involved in a crash that killed an Illinois State Police trooper has been identified as a 44-year-old Calumet City man.

Authorities say Trooper Gerald Ellis was on duty in his squad car Saturday traveling home on westbound Interstate 94 in Green Oaks in northern Illinois when Dan Davies, who was eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck him head-on.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says an autopsy performed Monday showed Davies died from multiple injuries due to a car crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Ellis is the third Illinois trooper fatally struck by a vehicle since the start of 2019.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed Thursday when a truck struck her in Freeport. A vehicle fatally hit Trooper Christopher Lambert in January near Northbrook.

Ellis was an 11-year state police veteran with District 15 in Downers Grove. He was a U.S. military veteran and had a wife and two children.

Topics:
National News
