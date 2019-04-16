202
Deputy killer was half-brother of man who shot Oregon chief

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 12:26 pm 04/16/2019 12:26pm
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, was shot and killed Saturday, April 13, 2019, while checking on a disabled vehicle northeast of Kalama, Wa.. (Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office/The Columbian via AP)

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who authorities say shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Washington state last weekend was the half-brother of the man who killed an Oregon police chief eight years ago.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Butts was shot to death by law enforcement Sunday following a manhunt. Investigators say Butts killed Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosier on Saturday night.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Butts was the half-brother of 29-year-old Daniel Butts, who pleaded guilty last month to killing Rainier, Oregon, Police Chief Ralph Painter in 2011. He is serving a life sentence with parole possible after 49 years in prison.

The news outlet says Daniel Butts’ father, Mikel Butts, confirmed the relationship. He says Daniel and Brian shared the same mother.

Mikel Butts said he hadn’t seen Brian Butts in years.

