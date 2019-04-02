202
Democrats block GOP effort to shorten debate on nominations

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 2:57 pm 04/02/2019 02:57pm
FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. Senate Republicans frustrated at Democratic stalling tactics on President Donald Trump's appointments are taking steps to change Senate rules to significantly shorten debate time on most nominees. McConnell said he's making the move in response to "unprecedented obstruction" by Democrats, which have required Republicans to hold time-consuming procedural votes on 128 of Trump's nominees. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have blocked a GOP attempt to change Senate rules to limit debate time on most of President Donald Trump’s nominees to just two hours.

The party-line vote is another step toward a potential power play by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is considering ramming the rules change through later this week.

The proposed rules change would limit debate on most nominees to two hours instead of the 30 hours now required. Cabinet secretaries, Supreme Court nominations, and appeals court judges would be exempted from the new rules.

Tuesday’s approach required 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster, but McConnell’s upcoming maneuver could pass by a simple majority. McConnell said Tuesday he’s taking action in response to “systematic obstruction” and a “grinding, across-the-board effort to delay and obstruct.”

