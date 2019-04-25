202
Home » National News » Dallas expands powers of…

Dallas expands powers of police oversight board

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 12:51 am 04/25/2019 12:51am
Share
Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, listens during a meeting at Dallas City Hall in Dallas on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The Dallas City Council has expanded the powers of the independent panel that oversees city police and hears complaints about officer misconduct. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas City Council has expanded the powers of the independent panel that oversees city police and hears complaints about officer misconduct.

Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to give the newly renamed Community Police Oversight Board a budget and staff of four to monitor complaints against officers.

Activists in Dallas have been calling for greater powers for the oversight board for years. Their cause took on a new sense of urgency, however, after national attention focused on how the North Texas city handled a white, off-duty police officer’s fatal shooting of a 26-year-old black man in his own apartment.

The changes were supported by Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who will retain control over officer discipline, and applauded by activists, city leaders and the board’s current members.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!