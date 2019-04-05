202
Home » National News » Crane operator's arm nearly…

Crane operator’s arm nearly severed in accident 300 feet up

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 5:36 pm 04/05/2019 05:36pm
Share
In this image take from video, Cincinnati Fire Department rescue a worker after his arm was partially severed in an accident nearly 300 feet up in the air, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. A fire official says the crane operator made the call after a cable sliced underneath his arm. (WCPO via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A crane operator in Cincinnati had to call 911 for rescue after his arm was partially severed in an accident nearly 300 feet up in the air.

A fire official says the crane operator made the call after a cable sliced underneath his arm Friday.

Rescue crews used a basket to lower the worker.

Authorities say the man lost a lot of blood but was conscious and alert when he was brought down.

The accident happened at a construction site at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!