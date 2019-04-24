202
Court rules police wrongdoing list must be made public

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 2:24 pm 04/24/2019 02:24pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge says a secret list of 260 police officers who have committed misconduct must be made public.

Superior Court Judge Charles Temple sided Tuesday with several media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire that argued that releasing the list is in the public interest. But the list won’t be released immediately, pending an appeal.

Temple rejected the state Department of Justice’s argument that the list should remain confidential. The department previously produced a list that redacted any personal information.

Known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, the list is maintained by the department and contains names of officers across New Hampshire who have committed wrongdoing that could raise questions about their credibility as witnesses in criminal cases.

