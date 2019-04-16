202
Home » National News » Coroner: 5 Illinois warehouse…

Coroner: 5 Illinois warehouse victims shot multiple times

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 5:50 pm 04/16/2019 05:50pm
Share

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Autopsies on the five employees killed when a gunman opened fire in February at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant have determined that all of them were shot more than once.

The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports that the reports released on Tuesday by the Kane County Coroner’s Office concluded that none of the five victims was shot at close range.

The five employees of the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora were working on Feb. 15 when fellow employee Gary Martin pulled out a gun and began firing after he was notified that he had been fired. Martin shot and wounded one other employee and five of the first police officers to arrive at the plant before he was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!