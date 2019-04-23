202
Conference set in ex-Oklahoma inmate’s lawsuit over erection

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 12:21 pm 04/23/2019 12:21pm
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma inmate who filed a $5 million lawsuit accusing jail authorities of refusing him treatment for a painful erection that lasted four days might be about to settle.

Court records show a settlement conference is set for May 7 in the lawsuit filed by 33-year-old Dustin Lance against the current and the former Pittsburg County sheriff, the county and others. If an agreement isn’t reached, trial is to begin July 9.

Lance was in the county jail about 130 miles (210 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City on burglary and drug charges on Dec. 16, 2016, when he says he took a pill provided by another inmate that led to the condition.

The lawsuit says Lance was denied medical care until Dec. 19. The defendants deny the allegation.

