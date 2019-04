By The Associated Press

MOUNT EVANS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado sheriff: Young Florida woman infatuated with Columbine school attack died of self-inflicted gunshot.

MOUNT EVANS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado sheriff: Young Florida woman infatuated with Columbine school attack died of self-inflicted gunshot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.