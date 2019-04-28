202
Home » National News » Closing arguments expected in…

Closing arguments expected in trial of ex-Minneapolis cop

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 11:36 pm 04/28/2019 11:36pm
Share
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks through the skyway with his attorney Thomas Plunkett, left, on the way to court in Minneapolis on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in July 2017.

Mohamed Noor is on trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.

Noor testified he was in a squad car’s passenger seat when he heard a bang on the driver’s side, then his partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, yelled and tried to pull his gun. Noor said he then saw a woman raise her arm outside Harrity’s window and he fired to save Harrity’s life.

Noor’s attorneys have argued he was justified in using deadly force. Prosecutors say he acted unreasonably.

Prosecutors are expected to call at least one rebuttal witness Monday before closing arguments. Jurors will likely start deliberating Monday and will be sequestered.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of Mohamed Noor’s trial.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!