Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago set for bail hearing

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 6:18 am 04/08/2019 06:18am
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese woman arrested after briefly gaining admission to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will likely soon learn whether she will remain jailed.

Yujing Zhang has a detention hearing Monday before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman March 30 after they say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member and was going to swim.

Inside, they say she told a front-desk clerk she was there for a nonexistent Chinese American event. She was arrested after agents say they found her carrying four cellphones, an external hard drive and a thumb drive with computer malware installed. She is charged with lying to a federal agent and illegal entering.

