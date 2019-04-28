202
Chicago’s top prosecutor subpoenaed in Jussie Smollett case

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 1:26 pm 04/28/2019 01:26pm
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Text messages released showed Foxx believed her office had overcharged “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself drew heavy criticism because Foxx had recused herself from the case. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top prosecutor has been subpoenaed to appear in court by a retired appellate judge who’s pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate the handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Sheila O’Brien also subpoenaed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s top deputy and requested that Smollett appear at a hearing on her request.

Foxx was harshly criticized when her office announced it was dropping charges against Smollett that accused the black, gay actor of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago.

Foxx has defended the decision to drop the charges and says she welcomes an independent investigation.

