202
Home » National News » Chicago symphony, striking musicians…

Chicago symphony, striking musicians to restart negotiations

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 2:56 pm 04/03/2019 02:56pm
Share
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Chicago Symphony Orchestra conductor Riccardo Muti joins in solidarity with striking CSO musicians during a press conference outside the orchestra building in Chicago. The Chicago Federation of Musicians, which represents the striking CSO musicians, is returning to the bargaining table with orchestra officials, the union said in a statement Wednesday, April 3, 2019. About 100 of the orchestra's musicians have been on strike since March 11 over wages and retirement benefits. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The union that represents striking Chicago Symphony musicians is returning to the bargaining table with orchestra officials.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra said in a Wednesday statement that it and the Chicago Federation of Musicians have “mutually agreed” to continue negotiations Friday. A spokesman for the union confirmed the orchestra’s statement. About 100 of the orchestra’s musicians have been on strike since March 11 . They last met March 16. Both sides then agreed to take a pause in discussions.

The union is at odds with the orchestra over pension and wage issues. Musicians have been picketing in shifts in front of the orchestra’s historic downtown Chicago building. They have received support from congressmen, musical theater performers and their own maestro, renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti.

Symphony officials have canceled or postponed concerts from March 13 through Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!