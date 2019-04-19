Charges filed in student stabbing at Chicago university

CHICAGO (AP) — A 42-year-old man has been charged with critically wounding a fellow student at a university in Chicago. Chicago police say Dejuan Doby pulled out a knife while in a classroom Tuesday at…

Chicago police say Dejuan Doby pulled out a knife while in a classroom Tuesday at East-West University and stabbed a 20-year-old student in the back. Doby faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Responding police officers arrested the Chicago resident at the school. The classmate was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but university officials have since said his condition has stabilized.

A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered Doby held on $7,000 bail and barred Doby from having any contact with the victim.

Doby doesn’t have a listed phone number to pursue comment.

