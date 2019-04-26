202
Campaign consultant in pay-to-play scheme gets 5 years

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 12:06 pm 04/26/2019 12:06pm
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A political consultant who pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scheme in which two Pennsylvania mayors were convicted has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Mike Fleck also received three years of supervised release Friday in federal court in Allentown.

The FBI has said Fleck was at the center of a scheme in which the mayors of Allentown and Reading (REH’-ding) traded city contracts for campaign donations.

Fleck pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribery, extortion and tax evasion.

As part of a plea deal, Fleck and another former campaign consultant, who was not charged, recorded conversations discussing campaign contributions with people who wanted to work with the towns.

Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was sentenced in October to 15 years in prison. Former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer received eight years Wednesday.

