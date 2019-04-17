202
Both sides want Weinstein hearing closed to press, public

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 12:39 pm 04/17/2019 12:39pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the press and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul’s next court appearance.

Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him aren’t part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein’s June 3 trial to show he’s had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies.

Weinstein’s lawyers say press coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

News organizations say they’ll fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he’ll hear from them before deciding.

