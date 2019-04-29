202
Boeing shareholders meet as company’s plane faces scrutiny

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 11:00 am 04/29/2019 11:00am
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the Boeing Annual General Meeting in Chicago, Monday, April 29, 2019. (John Gress/Pool Photo via AP)

Boeing shareholders are meeting six months to the day since the first of two deadly crashes involving the company’s 737 Max airliner and as new questions arise about the aerospace giant’s handling of the crisis.

Southwest Airlines says it wasn’t told that a safety feature on the Max was turned off until after the first crash. American Airlines pilots say Boeing’s proposed pilot training for new automation on the Max isn’t good enough.

And a published report says investigators are examining safety allegations made by about a dozen whistleblowers.

At the meeting Monday in Chicago, Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said again that Boeing is close to completing an upgrade to flight software on the jet “that will ensure accidents like these never happen again.”

Business & Finance National News
