Authorities: Man killed in New Jersey parachuting accident

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 7:07 am 04/08/2019 07:07am
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a skydiver fell to his death in southern New Jersey when his parachute apparently failed to deploy.

The 54-year-old man was found around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on Brookdale Boulevard in Monroe Township. His name has not been disclosed.

Authorities say the man had jumped from a plane operated by Skydive Cross Keys. The company says the man was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 jumps to his credit.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the accident.

