Authorities: Deadly Illinois trailer fire intentionally set

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 4:02 pm 04/18/2019 04:02pm
In this Sunday, April 7, 2019 photo, Marie Chockley, a resident of the Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield, Ill., surveys the damage that was caused by a Saturday night fire that killed five residents in a mobile home. (Kevin Barlow/The Pantagraph via AP)

GOODFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in central Illinois was intentionally set.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Thursday that the deaths will be ruled homicides and a juvenile is being questioned.

He previously ruled that the five died from smoke inhalation in the April 6 fire at the Timberline Mobile Home Park in the village of Goodfield, near Peoria.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger says he is awaiting final forensic results before filing charges.

The blaze killed 1-year-old Ariel Wall; 2-year-olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall; 34-year-old Jason Wall; and 69-year-old Kathryn Murray.

