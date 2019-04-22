202
Home » National News » Officials say 6 people…

Officials say 6 people died in Texas small plane crash

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 2:12 pm 04/22/2019 02:12pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — All six people aboard a small plane died Monday when it crashed while preparing to land in central Texas, authorities said.

The twin-engine aircraft went down just before 9 a.m. as it was approaching an airport in Kerrville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

The pilot and other five people aboard the plane were all killed, and state law enforcement officials are securing the crash site for FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Beechcraft BE58 took off from an airport outside Houston earlier Monday and crashed about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of Kerrville Municipal Airport, Lunsford said. It was not a scheduled commercial flight, but federal authorities have not yet confirmed the plane’s tail number, he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!