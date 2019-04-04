202
Attorneys, judge keep winnowing jury pool for ex-cop’s trial

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 6:11 pm 04/04/2019 06:11pm
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after the first day of trial in Minneapolis on Monday, April 1, 2019. Noor is charged in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was killed after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge and attorneys have excused seven more people from the jury pool for the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape near her home.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot the 40-year-old dual Australian-U.S. citizen after she approached his squad car.

Noor has declined to speak to investigators. His attorneys plan to argue he acted in self-defense.

The seven jurors excused Thursday include a man who said he wanted to hear Noor’s side of the story and one woman who was a crime victim as a child.

That brings the total number of excused jurors to 23, out of a pool of 75. Jury selection continues Friday.

Topics:
National News
