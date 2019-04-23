202
Attorney: Fake German heiress had ‘ambitious’ business plans

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 12:15 pm 04/23/2019 12:15pm
Attorney Todd Spodek and Anna Sorokin sit at the defense table during her trial at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, is on trial on grand larceny and theft of services charges. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense attorney for fake German heiress Anna Sorokin said Tuesday that his client was merely “buying time” and intended to pay back the friends and banks she’s accused of swindling.

Attorney Todd Spodek told a Manhattan jury in his closing argument that Sorokin had ambitious business plans to build a private arts club and never intended to commit a crime.

Prosecutors say Sorokin bilked people and businesses out of $275,000 over a 10-month period. They say she peddled bogus bank statements in applying for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club.

But Spodek told jurors that Sorokin “was ambitious, she was persistent and she was determined to make her business a reality.”

She may have led an unethical and unorthodox lifestyle, he added, but Sorokin was “enabled every step of the way by a system that favors people with money.”

“There’s a little bit of Anna in all of us,” Spodek said. “This is the life she chose to live.”

Deliberations are expected later Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
