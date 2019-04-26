At 72, Trump says he’s ‘a young vibrant man,’ can beat Biden

202
By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 12:00 pm 04/26/2019 12:00pm
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House, Friday April 26, 2019, as he leaves Washington headed to Indianapolis where he is expected to speak at the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he feels “young” and “vibrant” at age 72 and thinks he can beat 76-year-old Joe Biden “easily.”

A reporter asked Trump at the White House on Friday how old is too old to be president of the United States.

Trump said: “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. … I’m a young vibrant man.”

Then he smiled and said he’s not sure about Democratic presidential contender Biden, the second-oldest contender in the race behind Bernie Sanders.

Trump said: “I look at Joe. I don’t know about him.”

Biden, in an interview on ABC’s “The View,” joked in response that if Trump “looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home.”

