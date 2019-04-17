202
Armed standoff at Burger King in Utah town ends with arrest

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 7:49 am 04/17/2019 07:49am
MAGNA, Utah (AP) — A police standoff with an armed suspect at a fast-food restaurant in Utah has ended with the man taken into custody.

Officers were called to the Burger King in the town of Magna late Tuesday night about a man barricaded in a bathroom. According to broadcast reports, shots were fired.

Magna is about 14 miles (22 kilometers) from Salt Lake City.

The Unified Police Department tweeted early Wednesday that the situation was resolved and one person is in custody. The person’s name has not been released and police have not provided additional details.

Nearby schools will be open.

National News
