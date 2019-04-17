Arizona woman indicted in deaths of twin grandsons

202
By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 6:21 pm 04/17/2019 06:21pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting her twin 8-year-old autistic grandsons has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Dorothy Lee Flood, 55, will be arraigned April 23 for the deaths of Jaden and Jorden Webb, who were found shot multiple times inside a northwest Tucson home on April 4.

Search warrants show investigators found a gun and ammunition in the house.

Tucson police said Flood admitted shooting the boys before attempting suicide by overdosing on a prescription medication, according to Monday’s indictment.

Flood was brought to a hospital for treatment and arrested on April 5. She remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

A family member told investigators Flood told her the boys had become too much for her, especially in the last six weeks as the twins had trouble sleeping, Tucson TV station KGUN reported.

Authorities said Flood was the boys’ sole caregiver after their mother died in 2017.

It was unclear Wednesday if Flood had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf about the case.

