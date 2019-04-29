202
Appeals court denies Bill Cosby’s latest bid for bail

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 3:57 pm 04/29/2019 03:57pm
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. A fee dispute between Cosby and a Los Angeles law firm shows the firm billed him about $1 million a month in the run-up to his first sex assault trial. The 81-year-old Cosby is challenging a California arbitration award that trims the $9 million bill from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan to below $7 million. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has denied Bill Cosby’s latest request to leave prison on bail while he fights his sex-assault conviction.

Defense lawyers say the 81-year-old comedian is likely to have his conviction overturned because of trial errors.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says they aren’t surprised by the Pennsylvania Superior Court order Monday denying last week’s bail motion.

He says the filing was meant to point out that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill hasn’t issued a post-trial opinion the defense needs to pursue Cosby’s appeal. They plan to challenge several trial rulings, including O’Neill’s decision to let five other accusers testify at last year’s trial.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. District Attorney Kevin Steele calls Cosby’s bail motion “fraught with inaccuracies.”

